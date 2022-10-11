Billy Gunn and Chyna not forgotten during DX appearance on Raw

While Billy Gunn was not present for the D-Generation X 25th year anniversary celebration, he was certainly not forgotten.

When everyone was doing their usual shtick, Road Rogg did the old introduction, although this time he referred to the group as “D-Geriatric X” to some laughs from the crowd.

“….proudly brings to you, one half of the seven-time WWE Tag Team champions of the world, the Road Dogg Jesse James,” he said, before pointing the mic to the crowd. “The Bad Ass Billy Gunn,” the crowd continued.

“The other guy is doing something with office equipment, I’m not sure,” Graves said on commentary, referring to Billy’s “scissoring” in AEW.

Earlier, when X-Pac had the mic, he also gave a shout out to the “magic ingredient in DX’s recipe,” Chyna.











