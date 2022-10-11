Another possible WWE return, a new AEW signing, and birthdays

– Zack Clayton has signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Clayton, a reality TV star who is also seen on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, has competed in several matches on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. He made his AEW TV debut on the October 11 episode of AEW Rampage, where he unsuccessfully challenged HOOK for the FTW Championship.

– Fightful noted that former NXT’s Mia Yim’s Impact contract has also expired and Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on WWE possibly be interested in signing several free agents…

“Mia Yim, obviously her husband is in AEW, Keith Lee. Paul Levesque (Triple H) is trying to get everybody back that he had before (in NXT) that got fired when he didn’t have power, and she would fit into that category. I know WWE has interest in (Matt) Taven.”

