Notes on Kayla Braxton, Tony Khan, NJPW TV Title, and Sam Adonis

Since I don’t know my dad and have no connection with that side, I signed up for one of those ancestry sites. I got a message from a guy who just might be my brother. I read his message and almost cried … I can’t believe I share blood with a person with such terrible grammar. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) October 10, 2022

– The new NJPW TV Title…

Introducing the NJPW WORLD TV Championship! 15 minute time limit, encouraging a rapid style in the ring. The first contenders for the new title dueling it out in a tournament to start at #njautumn. Title matches will stream for FREE on #njpwworld Social Media.#NJPW #njpower pic.twitter.com/aXRHtJj6mX — njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 10, 2022

These matches will be timed under a strict 15 minute time limit- A New champion will be crowned at WrestleKingdom 17- The tournament will start next week

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: Mexico top star Sam Adonis signs with MLW, debuts in Philly 10/30 at FIGHTLAND

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced the signing of Sam Adonis, who will debut at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 on Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

A perennial main eventer in CMLL and now AAA, Sam Adonis was once described by a Mexican tabloid as “the most hated man in Mexico.” Now he’s gone Major League.

Standing 6’4″, the Pittsburgh showboat’s big mouth and unapologetic attitude have helped launch him into stardom.

Flagrantly breaking the rules in bouts, Adonis can back up his trash talking, unleashing 450 splashes, brainbusters and his signature Orange Blossom Thunder Driver.

Forever hated by Mexican fans for defeating Blue Panther and taking his hair in a high profile Luchas de Apuestas, Adonis thrives on the shock and scandal of his fame and success.

This would prove true with Ultmo Dragon. Adonis spent time at the Toryumon Mexico promotion, where he feuded with Dragon. The feud would would cross continents, with Dragon and Adonis clashing in All Japan, where Adonis would shockingly rip the mask off of the Japanese icon.

Ruthless in and away from the ring, this abrasive heat seeker can switch-up styles from lucha to brawling to whatever it takes to get the win.

Now Mexico’s top rudo enters Major League Wrestling ready to ignite a trailblazing path like only the “American Arrogant” can.

See Sam Adonis’ MLW debut LIVE Sunday night, October 30 in Philadelphia at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Sunday, October 30. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

