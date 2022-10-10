News on Karrion Kross, Ronda Rousey, and Sheamus

– During an appearance on the The Ringer Wrestling Show podcast, Karrion Kross commented on why he grew his hair out after leaving WWE in 2021…

“I had gotten a role to do a film. For the character that they wanted me to play, they asked me if I can grow my hair on them. Like, well, if you’re paying me, yes, I will grow my hair out and then the film kept getting pushed back and back. I was like, you know what? It might not even happen, but I kind of like having my hair. Again, it was kind of unexpected. It’s a lot of maintenance that I don’t really care for, but it’s kind of nice to have it. I haven’t had a full head of hair maybe in 10 years, maybe 6 or 8, maybe I’m exaggerating, but it feels like it’s been a lifetime.”

– During her latest stream on Youtube, Ronda Rousey had praise for fellow WWE star Mustafa Ali, calling him ‘amazingly talented.’

She said: “I think he is, he’s amazingly talented. Athletically and comes up with some really great sequences and stuff like that.“

– During an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Sheamus talked about his passion for wrestling being brought back following the formation of The Brawling Brutes…

“[We] are so passionate about what we do. I’ve been here over 13 and a half years on the main roster, and these two boys… really brought my passion back to a level 10. … There’s no level of authority here. We’re just three boys, three mates, who will bleed and die for each other out there… There is no ego.”

“I’ve never had that reaction before in my career. The last [eight months] with these guys has been incredible, and it’s been organic.”

(quotes source: WrestlingInc.com)