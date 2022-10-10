Good Brothers return on Raw tonight

The O.C. has reunited on WWE RAW.

Tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of the RAW season premiere saw The Judgment Day cut a promo in the ring about how Finn Balor forced WWE Hall of Famer Edge to say he quits at Saturday’s Premium Live Event. Balor then addressed his recent offer to AJ Styles to join The Judgment Day, and said he was issuing an ultimatum tonight. Styles came out and admitted that it’s time he needs friends to stand with him, or in his case, family. Styles then dropped to one knee in front of Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Fans booed as AJ came back up and embraced Balor. Balor said he was so proud, and he knew AJ would come around. AJ then said he wasn’t talking about The Judgment Day, and that’s when the music hit, and out came The Good Brothers – Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The two teams faced off in the middle of the ring, and then a brawl broke out after Dominik stepped up. The segment ended with Styles, Gallows and Anderson getting the upperhand, and standing tall in the middle of the ring together. The following comes from our live RAW coverage and Viewing Party:

AJ is surprised it’s come to an ultimatum with as long as they’ve known each other. AJ is in the ring now. He interrupts Balor and says he’s not out here to argue with Balor. AJ says Balor is right – everything he’s ever needed was right in front of him, he’s been alone for far too long, and there comes a time in a man’s life when he needs friends. AJ says in his case, he needs family. AJ says he’s his brother’s keeper. AJ drops to one knee in front of Balor and the others as fans boo. AJ gets up and hugs Balor in the middle of the ring. Balor is so proud, he knew AJ would come around. AJ says he wasn’t talking about Balor. The music interrupts and out comes The Good Brothers – Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. The two teams face off in the middle of the ring as fans chant “holy shit!” now. Dominik steps up and talks some shit but Gallows drops him with a big right hand. The O.C. and The Judgment Day are brawling in the middle of the ring now. Anderson has Dominik at ringside. Balor and AJ are left alone in the ring. AJ chases Balor out and tackles him over the announce table. Gallows with a steel chair shot to Priest. Gallows rocks Priest over the barrier with a right hand. Ripley pulls Dominik into the crowd and helps him escape Anderson. AJ is standing on top of the announce table now. Balor is cornered by all three. Balor runs away up the ramp as The O.C. looks on from the ring. AJ’s music starts back up as he, Gallows and Anderson “too sweet!” each other to pops.

It was reported earlier today that Gallows and Anderson were headed back to WWE, as soon as this month. WWE actually made overtures to The Good Brothers before former Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon retired in July. Those talks reportedly fizzled when Gallows and Anderson made it clear that they were not interested in returning for anything less than a high financial premium. Talks recently opened back up under the new regime.

Gallows and Anderson finished up with Impact Wrestling at the August 27 TV tapings, losing to The Motor City Machine Guns. This loss came the day after they dropped the Impact World Tag Team Titles to Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Their Impact contracts actually expired in July, but they agreed to work more dates. They planned to focus on NJPW, at least through Wrestle Kingdom in January, and there were early plans for Anderson to defend his NEVER Openweight Title in a top match at the annual event in Tokyo. The Good Brothers most recently worked for NJPW during Royal Quest II weekend in London, working six-man matches on October 1 and October 2. Anderson is still scheduled to defend his NJPW NEVER Openweight Title against Hikuleo on November 5 at the NJPW Battle Autumn event in Osaka, Japan.