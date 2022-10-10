Good Brothers possibly returning to WWE

A new report from PWInsider notes that Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson are believed to be WWE-bound, according to multiple sources. It’s believed that the former two-time RAW Tag Team Champions will return to the red brand as soon as this month.

It’s possible that Gallows and Anderson will reunite with AJ Styles, perhaps for the feud with Finn Balor and The Judgment Day. It was recently reported that WWE had big plans for Balor this year, which also could be related.

WWE actually made overtures to The Good Brothers before former Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon retired in July. Those talks reportedly fizzled when Gallows and Anderson made it clear that they were not interested in returning for anything less than a high financial premium. Now talks have opened back up under the new regime.

Gallows and Anderson finished up with Impact Wrestling at the August 27 TV tapings, losing to The Motor City Machine Guns. This loss came the day after they dropped the Impact World Tag Team Titles to Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Their Impact contracts actually expired in July, but they agreed to work more dates. They planned to focus on NJPW, at least through Wrestle Kingdom in January, and there were early plans for Anderson to defend his NEVER Openweight Title in a top match at the annual event in Tokyo.

The Good Brothers most recently worked for NJPW during Royal Quest II weekend in London, working six-man matches on October 1 and October 2. Anderson is scheduled to defend his title against Hikuleo on November 5 at the NJPW Battle Autumn event in Osaka, Japan. It was reported last month that Gallows and Anderson “agreed to do some work with NJPW through the 2023 Wrestle Kingdom shows” in January. Anderson later confirmed to Sports Illustrated that the duo “verbally agreed” to NJPW dates.

“We’ve got verbally agreed upon dates with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for an extended period of time,” Anderson said in that September interview. “But there’s such a built-in story with Bullet Club, and we never got to finish the story [in WWE] with AJ Styles or even Finn. There’s been a lot of things that have happened in the business, so you can never say never. Any time we can work with brothers like AJ and Finn, we’re always going to listen to that.”