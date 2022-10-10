FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Broken Icon Comics Launches New Adventures of Al Snow and Head, Featuring Former WWE Superstar, Al Snow, and Jessie Godderz.

Marietta, OH – Broken Icon Comics is excited to announce the release of The Adventures of Al Snow and Head featuring Jessie “Mr. PEC-tacular” Godderz. Following up on Al’s and Broken Icon Comics’ successful campaigns and releases of the previous books, this new team-up looks to keep the Snowverse expanding and thriving.

This Al Snow fever dream is a throwback to turn of the century circus spectacles. Joined this time by Jessie Godderz, Al takes the young and upcoming superstar under his wing. Then sicks The Swarm on him. The new Adventures issue continues the theme of bringing some fun back into comics, while working with some awesome wrestlers. Playing with storylines and concepts Al was unable to do in the ring, this latest story truly expands the mythos and insanity of the Snowverse.

Teaming up Jessie Godderz brings a fresh persona to the world of the Al Snow comics. A wrestling champion in his own right, he is also a television celebrity, and the face of a rapidly growing social media fanbase. He brings the energy and showmanship that won him belts with Impact and OVW, and the charisma that made him a star on Big Brother. Al and Jessie were excited about the opportunity to create a book together, and concocted another crazy trip into Al’s mind.

The Adventures of Al Snow and Head featuring Jessie Godderz, is launching with a Kickstarter on 10/07/22. The book is written by Eric Watkins with art by Rob Dumo. (Robyn Hood, Kill Crazy Nymphos Attack), colors by Nick Wentland (TMNT, GI Joe), and letters by Justin Birch (Miraculous, Birds of Prey).

“The success of these comics has been amazing. It has allowed me to explore concepts I’ve kicked around for a long time. I’m excited to bring you The Swarm, and to work with my good friend Jessie Godderz. The continued support means everything, so thank you all.” -Al Snow