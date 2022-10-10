Brock Lesnar returns at Raw, Seth Rollins wins United States championship

Seth Rollins is your new WWE United States Champion.

Tonight’s WWE RAW season premiere from Brooklyn saw Bobby Lashley come to the ring to defend his WWE United States Title against Rollins, but he cut a pre-match promo and mentioned how he is a fighting champion who has defeated top stars, including Brock Lesnar. He then addressed Rollins and told him to come to the ring to get the fair title shot he claims he hasn’t received. That’s when the music interrupted and out came Lesnar to a big pop.

Lesnar stared Lashley down from the corner, and gave a shout-out to Brooklyn. He then said good evening to Brooklyn, and to Lashley, as he stepped closer to Lashley. Lesnar immediately scooped Lashley for a F5 in the middle of the ring. Fans chanted “one more time!” but Lesnar delivered a German suplex instead. Fans wanted more, so Lesnar delivered a second F5. Lesnar then applied the Kimura Lock on Lashley, and finally let go of the hold. Lesnar ended the segment by marching up the ramp, stopping to look back and smile as Lashley tried to recover.

After a commercial, Rollins came out and insisted Lashley grant him the title shot. Lashley was walking away with officials and medics, but Rollins called him a disgrace to the title and his country. Lashley then returned to the ring and fought some but Rollins finished him off with two Stomps, in just a few minutes.

This is Rollins’ second reign with the United States Title. Lashley won the strap from Austin Theory at Money In the Bank back on July 2, and held the strap for 100 recognized days in his third reign.

Lashley later told Byron Saxton backstage that he is not finished with Rollins, but he has his eye on Lesnar for now. Lashley challenged Lesnar to show up on next week’s RAW so he can prove that The Beast is nothing but “a little bitch.”

There’s no word yet on when Lesnar vs. Lashley will take place, but we will keep you updated. Lesnar has been away since losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on July 30.

Below are a few shots of tonight’s title change and Lesnar return from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC: