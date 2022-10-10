Bischoff: “I don’t have sympathy for talent who are frustrated”

During his 83 Weeks podcast, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff commented on wrestlers in AEW that are allegedly unhappy with their positions…

“Be ready for your opportunity. Because let’s face it, injuries are a thing. Contract issues are a thing. HR issues are a thing. Just because you’re at the bottom of the card or you’re not getting as much Television time as you think you deserve, keep your nose to the grindstone. If you’re getting paid and you’re healthy and you get to spend time with your family, and you have more time to work out, maybe you have some time (to improve.) God forbid, take some classes. Take some improv classes. Learn how to be better as a character on Television. You’re getting paid good money and you’re not on the road 300 days a year. Focus on yourself. I don’t have sympathy for talent who are frustrated. First of all, you made the decision. You made the choice to go work there.

And because things aren’t going exactly the way you want them to go, exactly when you want them to go, I don’t think it gives you the right (to complain.) It certainly is not a good look to make as much noise and be as negative an influence as some people are. Man, be grateful! God almighty be grateful. How many people in the world, or this country, would do anything to change places with you? And guess what? They wouldn’t be bitching about how much TV time they’re not getting. Come on man, be grateful.”

(quote source: WrestleTalk.com)