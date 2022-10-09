Spoiler: Four talents may be done with Impact Wrestling

Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis and Vincent are all believed to have completed their Impact Wrestling run this weekend.

Following the 2022 Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory PPV, matches were taped on Saturday for future episodes of Impact Wrestling. During which Taven and Bennett lost their tag titles to Rhino and Heath.

Honor No More formed in Impact in January of this year. The group consisted of former Ring of Honor talents, and formed shortly after ROH Final Battle 2021, which was the point when ROH went on a self-imposed hiatus. AEW President Tony Khan ended up buying the promotion sometime around March 2022.