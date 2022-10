Rumored names for Bray Wyatt’s new faction, another talent returning to WWE?

– Bryan Alvarez reports that Bo Dallas is returning to WWE.

– Extreme Rules 2022 ended with Bray Wyatt’s incredible return as WWE teased the introduction of a new faction, aka the Wyatt 6. Amidst all the speculation, NXT’s Joey Gacy and Grayson Waller reacted to reports of their alleged involvement with the former Universal Champion.