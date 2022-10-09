Notes on Chris Jericho and Nick Gage

– On the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast AEW superstar and current ROH world champion Chris Jericho spoke about his recent showdown with Bandido on Dynamite, and how his main goal was to help the luchadore get over with the AEW fanbase. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he knew Bandido was a popular talent, but hadn’t seen too many of his matches:

“I thought that was a pretty marquee, name-value match. But I had never seen any of his work. I knew that he was kind of hot on the scene and was a guy that had a kind of critical acclaim.”

How his goal was to make Bandido look great, even in a loss:

“I just wrote down some ideas. My goal was to put this guy over and get this kid a contract, as Booker T used to say, but more importantly to make him look like a main event star.”

– At GCW Fight Club, Nick Gage defeated Jon Moxley to win the GCW World Championship.

Gage said he respects Mox because “that other bullsh-t company” told him he couldn’t wrestle in GCW anymore, but Mox told them he’d wrestle where he wanted.