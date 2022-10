NFL superstar DK Metcalf paid homage to the great late Eddie Guerrero during today’s Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints game. Metcalf scored a touchdown, then did the classic Guerrero shimmy. Check it out below.

DK Metcalf doing the Eddie Guerrero on Eddie’s birthday 😭 pic.twitter.com/8W1xUwLEJh — Joe Randazzo (@Yankeelibrarian) October 9, 2022