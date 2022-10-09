Mark Henry says son will be better athlete, he can squat 600 pounds

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry — who earned the title of “World’s Strongest Man” in 2002 — says his son Jacob, will be an even better athlete than he was … telling TMZ Sports the kid can already squat 600 pounds!!

Henry spoke glowingly about 16-year-old Jacob and his many talents in an interview with TMZ Sports … telling us how proud he was of the high school junior for constantly striving to get better without needing a push from his father.

“Football-wise, he’s already ahead of me,” Henry said. “He’s a really dominant player, impossible to block one-on-one. He took 28 double teams against the number one offensive line in the state and the best football team in the state of Texas.”

“I know what Jacob is and what he’s gonna be. I’m just looking forward to seeing it happen. He’ll definitely be a better athlete than I am.”

Henry said Jacob also has a bright future in wrestling, adding he understands the psychology of the sport and the subtle nuances that go into performing inside the squared circle.

Mark says Jacob’s athletic prowess isn’t the only impressive thing about him — he says the kid can sing, too!!

“He’s such a well-rounded kid,” Henry said. “[He] loves God more than anything, and I just wanna see him have every outlet that he wants to try his hand in.”

“I want him to have success. I believe in opportunities.”