CJ “Lana” Perry cast in new season of Surreal Life

Former WWE Superstar CJ “Lana” Perry has been cast in the returning Surreal Life, the VH1 series which returns on the air after 16 long years.

Eight celebrities will live together for a once in a lifetime surreal experience that will put their temperaments and vulnerabilities to the test, pushing these stars to unmask themselves in the most unfiltered and unpredictable ways. Along with Perry, the season will star August Alsina, Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels, and Tamar Braxton.

“My real life just got surreal. And I saw things I never thought I would,” Perry wrote on Twitter. “Like Denis’ rod, man. Every single day.”

The series premiere will be on Monday, October 24 starting at 9PM ET on VH1.