Bray Wyatt: “I missed you too. All of you”

After Extreme Rules finished airing and Bray Wyatt made his spectacular return, one Twitter user uploaded a video of his young daughter, with a Fiend mask on, looking super excited in front of the TV as she jumped around waiting for her favorite star to show up.

“My daughter stayed up all night for Bray Wyatt and wasn’t disappointed. Welcome back @Windham6,” Twitter user @WayneBumpass wrote.

Wyatt, who doesn’t usually reply much on social media, saw the tweet and immediately replied.

“This is why,” he wrote about his return after 15 months away from the public view.

“I missed you too. All of you,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rob Fee, the recently-hired WWE Director of Long-term Creative who was responsible for the whole White Rabbit mystery, also used Twitter to see what people thought.

“Did anything cool happen at #ExtremeRules,” he questioned.