10/8/22 DEFY Wrestling Results

From Matt Farmer:

Here are results for DEFY “City of Thorns” from Portland Oregon. It featured two title changes as SWERVE Strickland defeated Christopher Daniels to win the Interim DEFY World Championship. And the vacant DEFY World Tag Teams Titles were won by State of Emergency!

PORTLAND OR: October 8, 2022 Kliever Armory

SWERVE Strickland defeated Christopher Daniels (c) to become new Interim DEFY World Champion…ORTIZ defeated Adam Ryder…SCHAFF defeated Adriel Noctis proclaiming himself BMF Pacific Northwest Champion…Amira defeated Taryn…KC Navarro defeated Ethan HD…State of Emergency (Miles Deville & Sebastian Wolfe) w/Tara Zep defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) and The Bollywood Boyz (Harv & Gurv Sihra) to WIN DEFY World Tag Team Championship…and King Naja scored a pin in the Oregon Pro Wrestling School showcase.

Next event: Saturday, October 29, 2022 in Seattle WA with Minoru Suzuki versus Tom Lawlor live on FITE TV