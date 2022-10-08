WrestleMania 40 logo unveiled

WWE has released the logo of WrestleMania 40, showing it to the fans inside the Wells Fargo Center for the first time. It was unveiled by Jerry “The King” Lawler and the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders.

What’s notable is that the Roman numbers are back for this particular logo, something which hasn’t been used since WrestleMania XXX in New Orleans.

The logo features the typical WrestleMania font and the liberty bell in the middle with XL written at the bottom of the broken bell. The logo color scheme is black, grey, and green.

WrestleMania 40 takes place from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 6 and 7, 2024.