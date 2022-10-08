Sara Lee GoFundMe campaign reaches nearly $100,000

The Sara Lee GoFundMe campaign is nearing $100,000 in collected donations as the wrestling world rallied to assist her husband and three kids who all of a sudden find themselves without a wife and mother.

The largest donation so far has come from AEW President Tony Khan, who chipped in $10,000 to the cause. Kevin Owens and his wife donated $5,000 while Chris Jericho added another $2,500. Many of her former colleagues donated in $2,000 and $1,000 amounts including the likes of Titus O’Neil, Johnny and Candice Gargano, Adam Pearce, Zelina Vega and Malakai Black, Mojo Rawley, Nikki A.S.H. and Damo Mackle, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Matt and Chelsea Cardona, and many more.

The GoFundMe has been organized by former NXT star Bull Dempsey with Cory Weston, Sara’s husband and former NXT star Wesley Blake, as the beneficiary.

You can add your donation by going to https://www.gofundme.com/f/sara-lee-memorial-fund