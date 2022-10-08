Ronda Rousey wins Smackdown women’s championship at Extreme Rules

Oct 8, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event saw Ronda Rousey defeat Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules Match to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title. The match saw Rousey get the win via referee stoppage after making Liv pass out in a submission while she was smiling.

This is Rousey’s second reign with the blue brand title. Morgan won the title from Rousey at Money In the Bank on July 2 to begin her first reign. She held the strap for 97 recognized days.

