Ronda Rousey wins Smackdown women’s championship at Extreme Rules

Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event saw Ronda Rousey defeat Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules Match to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title. The match saw Rousey get the win via referee stoppage after making Liv pass out in a submission while she was smiling.

This is Rousey’s second reign with the blue brand title. Morgan won the title from Rousey at Money In the Bank on July 2 to begin her first reign. She held the strap for 97 recognized days.

WOW que final tan bueno Liv Morgan sonriendo perdiendo el título sabiendo que tiene el nivel para luchar del tu por tu ah Ronda Rousey salvaje en una lucha de Extreme Rules y que no se rindió me gustó ese final #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/Hxmih3UAs2 — El Rey del White Rabbit 🎃🎃 (@milogarcia99) October 9, 2022