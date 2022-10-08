Renée Paquette working with the Cincinnati Bengals

Recent Twitter announcements reveal that former WWE commentator Renee Paquette will have a new series with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals. The production, Renée All Dey, has been posted on the Bengals official Twitter account as a short clip with Paquette conducting an interview, with the promise that more will be “coming soon.” Paquette retweeted the announcement expressing her excitement for the upcoming series, reiterating that it will be premiering shortly.

.@EliApple on fashion, trash-talking, veganism, and more. Full Renée All Dey episodes ⬇️ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 8, 2022