Notes on Renee Paquette, Daniel Cormier, The Miz, and Impact Overdrive

– Fightful Select reports that WWE sources believe that Renee Paquette is headed to AEW.

– According to a report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier is only booked for tonight’s appearance as the Special Guest Referee for the Fight Pit Match. He hasn’t signed any kind of long-term deal with the company.

– Happy birthday to…

Happy birthday to @mikethemiz! 2x WWE Champion

8x Intercontinental Champion 🌎

8x Tag Champion

2x #MITB holder 💼

2x US Champion 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PgzettSSut — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2022

Here’s to 42. Oh yeah, this was before @MaryseMizanin smashed my face into this cake…. I guess happy birthday to me 😂 pic.twitter.com/CVaBUm0FZS — The Miz (@mikethemiz) October 8, 2022

– IMPACT Wrestling Return on November 18 with Overdrive On FITE & Impact plus & Impact Ultimate Insider’s

