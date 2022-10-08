Notes on Renee Paquette, Daniel Cormier, The Miz, and Impact Overdrive

Oct 8, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Fightful Select reports that WWE sources believe that Renee Paquette is headed to AEW.

– According to a report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier is only booked for tonight’s appearance as the Special Guest Referee for the Fight Pit Match. He hasn’t signed any kind of long-term deal with the company.

– Happy birthday to…

– IMPACT Wrestling Return on November 18 with Overdrive On FITE & Impact plus & Impact Ultimate Insider’s

