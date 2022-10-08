LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE EXTREME RULES EVENT

– Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. We see fans finding their seats in the background. Patrick is joined by Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler. They congratulate each other on the recent commentary team changes, and then Patrick goes over tonight’s card. We go to a video package for tonight’s Ladder Match. The panel discusses Bayley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair now. Rosenberg predicts Bayley to win, and the Legends agree with him. We take a break and get a video package for tonight’s “I Quit” match.