Footage from Raven’s Impact HOF induction

The legendary Raven was inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory on Friday night in Albany, NY from the Albany, NY. The induction was done by Raven’s longtime rival and sometimes-partner Tommy Dreamer, during the Countdown To Bound For Glory pre-show.

Dreamer talked about their history going back to ECW, and admitted that there would be no Dreamer without Raven. He named several other ECW Originals, and also pointed to how Raven gave opportunities to CM Punk and Mickie James. Dreamer then said what he would give to experience one more moment with Raven, recalling how Raven would hit his DDT and then Dreamer would look up at his pose, not realizing he was in a moment of greatness that he would never have again. Dreamer gave emotional and said Raven didn’t appreciate the moments either. He thanked the fans for giving them those moments and asked them to please shower Raven with greatness. Raven then came out to an ovation from the crowd, and he thanked everyone for the honor.

Raven later mentioned in his speech that he’d like to thank everyone such as The Sandman, Lodi and Perry Saturn, but that there wasn’t enough time and his few real friends know how much they mean to him. He then singled out Dreamer, and thanked him for the induction, for being the yin to his yang, the babyface to his heel, and especially for being his partner in a 28 year feud that was finally ending tonight. The two ECW Originals shook hands and embraced, and Dreamer raised Raven’s arm in the air. That’s when Raven dropped Dreamer with his signature DDT. Raven then did his signature pose as the cheers turned to boos. He thanked the crowd and signed off with his catchphrase, “Quote The Raven, nevermore!”

Raven has joined the following stars in the Impact Hall of Fame – Sting (2012), Kurt Angle (2013), Team 3D (2014), Jeff Jarrett (2015), Earl Hebner (2015), Gail Kim (2016), James Storm (2017), Abyss (2018), Ken Shamrock (2020), Awesome Kong (2021).

