Bully Ray returns to Impact Wrestling at the 2022 Bound For Glory PPV
After being gone from Impact Wrestling since 2015, Bully Ray made his return to the company at the 2022 Bound For Glory PPV. Ray was one of the surprise entrants in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle Royal and ended up winning the match after eliminating Steve Maclin. As a result of his win, Ray has earned a title shot of his choosing at any time.
The roof just EXPLODED!@bullyray5150 IS BACK in the IMPACT ZONE!#BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/YgI62YbSth
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 8, 2022