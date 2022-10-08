Bully Ray returns to Impact Wrestling at the 2022 Bound For Glory PPV

Oct 8, 2022 - by James Walsh

After being gone from Impact Wrestling since 2015, Bully Ray made his return to the company at the 2022 Bound For Glory PPV. Ray was one of the surprise entrants in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle Royal and ended up winning the match after eliminating Steve Maclin. As a result of his win, Ray has earned a title shot of his choosing at any time.

