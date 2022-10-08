Bray Wyatt returns at Extreme Rules

Bray Wyatt has officially returned to WWE.

After the company shockingly released Wyatt on July 31, 2021, the veteran Superstar made his return at the end of tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. This was the payoff of the popular White Rabbit campaign that began at WWE events several weeks back.

The first sign of the White Rabbit campaign at Extreme Rules came in the opener as The Brawling Brutes came out for their Donnybrook Match win over Imperium. After The Brutes entered the ring, the feed quickly cut to the animated White Rabbit teaser from Friday’s SmackDown, where the rabbit jumped down the X. The show then quickly cut back to The Brawling Brutes with no mention of the interruption by the announcers. Extreme Rules was headlined by Matt Riddle defeating Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special referee. After the match, the lights went out as Michael Cole acted as if he were signing off for the night. Wyatt’s “Whole world in his hands…” song began to play as Cole asked Corey Graves if they were still on the air. The camera began to show several life-size versions of the Firefly Fun House puppets under spotlights in the crowd. The Fiend was also shown in the crowd, as was a head on top of the announce table. What’s left of the Fun House was also shown, before a door was kicked open and a masked man came walking out with a lantern. The masked man removed the mask to reveal Wyatt himself, now sporting a nose ring, as the crowd exploded. The crowd then went dark again as Wyatt’s logo was shown on the screen. Extreme Rules then went off the air.

After the match, the music hits as Riddle recovers and stands tall. We go to replays. Cormier raises Riddle’s hand at the entrance-way as Cole acts like he’s signing the show off. Rollins recovers. The lights suddenly go out. Cole asks Graves if they’re still on the air. The “He’s got the whole world in his hands…” song starts playing on repeat. The crowd lights up with fireflies. The camera pans the crowd and a spotlight shines on a life-size version of Huskus The Pig. The spotlight disappears. The next spotlight shines on a life-size version of Mercy The Buzzard. His spotlight goes off. The next spotlight across the crowd shines on a life-size version of Abby The Witch. That spotlight goes out. “In his hands…” continues to play as we see Ramblin’ Rabbit standing in another area of the crowd under a spotlight, which also goes out. Sister Abigail was also shown under a spotlight. The camera then cuts to ringside and we see a head of some sort on top of the announce table, spooking Cole and Graves. The camera then cuts to ringside and we see The Fiend standing at the barrier. Fans pop until the spotlight over The Fiend disappears. The song slows down as other sounds are mixing in with it also. The camera shows what looks to be a ran down version of the Firefly Fun House, with the smaller puppets laid out. A bizarre face is shown on a scrambled TV, speaking in a distorted voice and laugh. The mystery face says, then the lights go black. A light shines on a doorway at the stage as fans pop. A door is kicked open as a bright light shines through. Bray Wyatt now comes walking out with his lantern as the crowd erupts. He’s wearing some sort of caricature mask. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. Wyatt removes the mask and it’s him. The crowd goes wild. The lights go out and Wyatt’s new logo appears on the screen. Extreme Rules goes off the air.

There’s no word yet on if Wyatt will be at Monday’s RAW season premiere from Brooklyn, but we will keep you updated on any additional developments.

Below are several shots from tonight’s show-closing segment:

