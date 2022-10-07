White Rabbit notes from Smackdown

WWE has all but confirmed that the White Rabbit reveal will go down at Extreme Rules tomorrow night, and that this will lead to the return of Bray Wyatt.

As noted, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H opened tonight’s SmackDown on FOX season premiere with an in-ring promo. A new QR code was shown on his microphone, and that led to a new White Rabbit teaser at wwe.com/10822. The video includes images of a cartoon pig, with a voice saying “Let Me In!” over and over. The video also flashed an image of Huskus The pig, which is one of Wyatt’s characters from the Firefly Funhouse.

WWE also aired a White Rabbit promo twice during SmackDown. The promo featured a white rabbit falling down a purple X, and then it ended with “10.8.22,” which is the date of Extreme Rules, and the “Feed Your Head” phrase in multiple languages. The promo also included a warning for Extreme Rules tomorrow night. This comes after another QR code teaser aired during Monday’s RAW with the coordinates to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, which is the Extreme Rules host venue.

WWE also had a White Rabbit sitting in the crowd behind Michael Cole and Wade Barrett tonight, as seen below-

