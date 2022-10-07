Update on the AEW All Out incident

AEW President Tony Khan told Variety this week that he was unable to comment on the AEW All Out backstage fight because the third party investigation was ongoing. The Wrestling Observer reported today that the investigation has stalled due to potential legal action. The following was reported in the newsletter:

“We’ve been hearing a decent amount about it the past week, largely that threatened legal action has stalled everything and nobody has been let go yet including Ace Steel. There is no time frame for anyone to return at this point”