The Undertaker one man show announced for Boston

WWE announced the following today-

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW comes to Boston on Nov. 25

WWE today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, at Big Night Live in Boston ahead of Survivor Series.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.

Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

Survivor Series takes place Saturday, Nov. 26, from TD Garden in Boston. The event will be headlined by Men’s and Women’s WarGames Matches for the first time in WWE history. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster.com, and the Premium Live Event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.