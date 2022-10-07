The Rock on if he will run for the presidency

The Rock has been rumored for a career in politics for a few years now, including possibly running for President of the United States in 2024. He revealed last year that he did research into a possible campaign for the presidency. Rock recently spoke with CBS Sunday Morning for an interview to air this weekend and gave the following answer when asked if running for President is off the table-

“It’s off the table, yes, it is off the table. I will say this because it requires the B-side to this… I love our country and everyone in it, I also love being a daddy, and that’s the most important thing to me, is being a daddy. Number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughter’s lives because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter’s growing up in this critical age, at this critical time in her life, and that’s what the presidency will do. So, my number one priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great, but the number one thing I want to be is daddy. That’s it.”

Here is the clip-