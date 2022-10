PWinsider reports that Zelina Vega is scheduled to return on tonight’s SmackDown season premiere with a new blonde look. It was also reported that Legado Del Fantasma is at SmackDown and expected to debut tonight, but Elektra Lopez is not with them.

Fightful Select adds that there was a pitch for Vega to replace Lopez in Legado Del Fantasma but the change has not been confirmed.

Vega has been out of action since April.