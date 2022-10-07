GoFundMe for Sara Lee’s family, WWE pays tribute

Former WWE NXT Superstar Bull Dempsey (Bull James) has launched a GoFundMe campaign to benefit the family of former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee, who sadly passed away at the age of 30 on Thursday.

The original post by Lee’s mother on Facebook and the GoFundMe description from Dempsey indicate that Lee’s passing was sudden and unexpected. The GoFundMe can be found at this link, and has raised $76,571 of a $20,000 goal as of this writing.

Top donations from the pro wrestling world include $5,000 from Kevin Owens and his wife, $2,500 from Chris Jericho, $2,000 from Titus O’Neil, $2,000 from Madcap Moss, $2,000 from Elias, $1,500 from Pro Wrestling Tees owner Ryan Barkan, plus several $1,000 donations from various wrestling stars and couples, and so on.

There’s still no word yet on Lee’s cause of death. She had posted about getting over a bad sinus infection the day before her passing.

“Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row [clapping hands emoji] [party face emoji] first ever sinus infection kicked my butt #Saraselfie #gains,” she wrote on Instagram with the gym photo seen below.

Lee was recently training at the Team Vision Dojo in Orlando, where she lived with her husband, former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake (aka Westin Blake). They were married on December 30, 2017, and had three kids together. Blake has not publicly commented on his wife’s passing as of this writing.

WWE paid tribute to Lee with a statement and graphic in her memory, seen below: