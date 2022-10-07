AEW creative notes

AEW President Tony Khana remains the main booker of AEW, but he’s receiving help from Associate Producer QT Marshall when it comes to formatting the weekly TV shows.

The Wrestling Observer adds that the people who were at the recent AEW creative meetings, before the All Out incident, to go over the various creative ideas were Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, as well as Marshall, Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck, Producer Sonjay Dutt, Senior Producer Tony Schiavone, and others. These people were brought to the meetings for Khan to bounce ideas off of.

AEW also brought other people to the creative meetings at different times, and some of the top stars have creative input on their own programs.