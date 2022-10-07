10/7/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and William Regal are on commentary from Washington, D.C.

Match #1 – Trios Tag Team Match: Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and Rush vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta)

Castagnoli and Quen start the match, and Castagnoli drops Quen with an arm-drag, and then sends him to the corner. Quen comes back with a cross-body, but only gets a one count. Castagnoli comes back and tags in Yuta, and then he and Castagnoli double kick Quen in the face. Quen comes back and kicks Yuta away, and then tags in Kassidy. Yuta sends Kassidy to the corner, and then drops him with an arm-drag. Kassidy comes back and takes Yuta down, but Yuta comes right back with an abdominal stretch. Kassidy rolls through and gets a two count. Yuta comes back for a dropkick, but Kassidy holds onto the ropes and Rush tags in. Moxley tags in, as well, and exchanges shots with Rush. Moxley kicks Rush in the face, and Rush comes back with a boot of his own. Rush goes behind for a waist-lock, but Moxley gets free and drops Rush with a German suplex. Moxley clotheslines Rush in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rush has Moxley on the mat, and then argues with Kassidy a bit on the apron. Rush gets Moxley in the corner and chokes him with his boot. Kassidy tags in, but Moxley slaps him in the face. Moxley dodges a kick and Kassidy kicks Rush to the outside. Moxley drops Kassidy with a suplex and tags in Castagnoli. Quen tags in, as well, and Castagnoli delivers uppercuts in the corners. Castagnoli goes for the Giant Swing, but Kassidy blocks it. Castagnoli puts Kassidy on his shoulders and swings Quen at the same time. Castagnoli goes for the Riccola Bomb, but Rush cuts him off. Moxley and Yuta come in and clear house, and then Castagnoli drops Quen with a back-breaker and a clothesline. Yuta tags in and splashes on Quen and goes for the cover, but Rush breaks it up. Rush takes out Yuta and Castagnoli, but then Moxley takes out Rush and sends him into the barricade with a dive. Yuta sends Kassidy to the stage, and then Castagnoli blocks the Silly String. Castagnoli takes Quen to the outside and locks Kassidy in a Bicep Slice, and Kassidy taps out.

Winners: The Blackpool Combat Club

The video package airs for tonight’s main event, which will see Death Triangle defend the AEW World Trios Championship against Dark Order.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Josh Woods and Tony Nese (w/Smart Mark Sterling) vs. The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison)

Nese and Pillman start the match, and Nese drops Pillman after a few shots. Pillman comes back with an arm-drag, and then delivers shots in the corner before tagging in Garrison. Garrison goes after Nese, but Nese takes him to the corner and tags in Woods. Nese and Woods double-team Garrison. Nese trips Garrison against the ropes and Woods delivers a knee. Nese slams Pillman into the ring post, and then he and Woods slam Garrison to the mat and Woods gets the pin fall.

Winners: Josh Woods and Tony Nese

-After the match, Sterling says that was pretty easy for his guys. He says he trademarked the term ‘Varsity’ and calls Woods and Nese The Varsity Athletes. He says if the Blonds ever use that name again, he will sue them. Sterling then says his groin has been sore since National Scissoring Day, and then The Acclaimed interrupts. Max Caster cuts his rap as they come to the ring, and then Woods, Nese, and Sterling clear out.

Eddie Kingston cuts a promo. He says he is sorry that he lost control in his match against Sammy Guevara two weeks ago, and then says that’s all he can say since he only gets 30 seconds while MJF gets 15 minutes.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Tay Jay A.S.(Anna Jay and Tay Melo) vs. Madison Rayne and Skye Blue

Rayne and Jay start the match. Rayne delivers a quick shot, and then delivers one to Melo on the apron, but Jay slams her down by her air. Jay yells at the crowd, and Rayne rolls her up for a two count. Melo tags in, but Rayne applies a hammer-lock. Blue tags in and Rayne trips Melo. Blue splashes onto Melo and goes for the cover, but Melo kicks out and Jay tags back in. Jay and Blue exchange shots, and then Melo trips Blue up on the apron. Melo kicks Blue in the face and poses with Jay as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Blue and Melo are both down in the ring. Jay and Rayne quickly tag in, and Rayne delivers quick shots and drops Jay to the mat. Rayne delivers a shot to Melo and drops Jay with an enzuigiri. Rayne hits a Northern Lights suplex and goes for the cover, but Jay kicks out. Jay comes back with an uppercut, but Rayne delivers a jaw-breaker and Blue tags in. Blue connects with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Jay kicks out. Blue slams Jay again and goes for the cover, but Melo breaks it up. Melo slams Blue with a pile-driver, and then Rayne drops Melo with a Crucifix Bomb. Jay slams Rayne to the mat and kicks Blue in the head. Blue dodges the Queen Slayer and delivers a back elbow. Jay counters back and Melo delivers a knee to Blue’s face. Melo takes Rayne off the apron and Jay locks in the Queen Slayer, and Blue taps out.

Winners: Tay Jay A.S.

Swerve Strickland cuts a promo about his match against Billy Gunn next Wednesday night. Strickland says he doesn’t care about anything other than beating Gunn’s ass, and says the clock is ticking for Gunn.

Match #4 – AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix) (c) vs. Dark Order (10, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver)

All six men brawl as the bell rings, and then PAC and Penta get send to the floor. Dark Order triple-team Fenix in the ring, and then Reynolds and Silver dive onto PAC and Penta on the floor. Fenix comes back and rolls up 10 for a two count, but 10 comes back and drops Fenix with a delayed vertical suplex. 10 sends Fenix into the corner and tags in Reynolds. Reynolds takes Fenix down and drops an elbow. Reynolds goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Fenix comes back with a jaw-breaker and tags in Penta. Penta delivers right hands to Reynolds, but Reynolds comes back with a thrust kick. Silver tags in and he and Reynolds double-team Penta with a trip and a leg-drop. Silver goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. Penta comes back and he and Silver exchange shots as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Silver and Reynolds try to double-team Fenix, but Fenix comes back and drops Silver to the mat and kicks Reynolds in the head. 10 comes in, but Fenix drops him and stomps on his chest. Penta tags in and takes all of Dark Order down with a cross-body. Penta slams 10 into the corner, drops Reynolds with a thrust kick, and then slams Silver down. Penta delivers a Backstabber to Reynolds and goes for the cover, but Silver breaks it up. PAC tags in and delivers kicks to Reynolds as everyone else brawls on the floor. PAC delivers a German suplex and goes for the cover, but it’s broken up. Death Triangle triple-teams Reynolds, and then PAC drops him with a back suplex. PAC delivers a shot in the corner and goes for the cover, but Reynolds kicks out. Fenix tags in and drops Reynolds with a spine-buster. Penta comes in and stomps Reynolds and Fenix goes for the cover, but Reynolds kicks out. Fenix puts Reynolds in a straitjacket hold, but Penta tags in. Penta drops Reynolds with a kick, and then delivers a kick to his arm on the mat. Penta goes for the arm-breaker, but takes him to the ropes and tags PAC in. PAC drops Reynolds to the mat and then throws him to the floor. PAC delivers a snap suplex on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Reynolds takes PAC down in the ring and tags in 10. Fenix tags in as well. 10 drops all of Death Triangle with shots and kicks, and then runs over Penta and Fenix. 10 delivers spine-busters to Penta and Fenix, and then locks Fenix in the Full Nelson. Penta and PAC come back with shots to 10, and then knock Reynolds and Silver to the floor. Death Triangle triple-team 10, and then Death Triangle hits Risky Business. Fenix goes for the cover, but 10 kicks out. Fenix delivers shots to 10’s back, but 10 comes back with a suplex and tags in Silver. PAC tags in, as well, and he and Silver exchange shots. PAC kicks Silver in the face, and Silver comes back with one of his own. PAC delivers a suplex, but Silver comes back with kicks to PAC’s chest. Silver delivers s brain buster and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. PAC comes back with a kick and Fenix tags in. Silver drops Fenix with a clothesline, and then 10 and Reynolds come in. Reynolds tagged in as 10 knocks Penta to the floor. Dark Order triple-team Fenix and drop him with the Pendulum Bomb. Reynolds goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out.

Reynolds puts Fenix up top and climbs as well. Fenix comes back with a few shots and drops Reynolds with a hurricanrana. Penta tags in and drops Reynolds with a Slingblade. He delivers one to 10 as well, but Silver dodges it. Penta drops Silver with the Backstabber and goes for Fear Factor, but Silver lands on his feet. Silver and Reynolds double-team Penta, and then 10 drops him with the discus lariat. Reynolds goes for the cover, but PAC and Fenix break it up. Reynolds and Penta are left in the ring, and then Jose the Assistant comes to the stage and talks to 10. Rush grabs the ring bell hammer and hands it to PAC. PAC hits Reynolds with it as Fenix dives onto 10. Penta tags in PAC, who locks Reynolds in the Brutalizer, but Reynolds is already knocked out.

Winners and still AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle