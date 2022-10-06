WWE changes commentary teams

The WWE NXT, RAW, SmackDown and Premium Live Event commentary teams are changing with this week’s season premieres.

The new SmackDown team will feature Michael Cole and Wade Barrett, with Samantha Irvin doing ring announcing, and Kayla Braxton teaming with Megan Morant for backstage interviews. RAW will have Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on commentary, with Byron Saxton doing backstage interviews with Cathy Kelley, who is returning to the company. Mike Rome will continue to do ring announcing. NXT will have Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, with Alicia Taylor at ringside, and McKenzie Mitchell backstage. Cole and Graves will continue to call Premium Live Events.

Pat McAfee will return to the booth once he’s done with his ESPN College GameDay commitments.

Below is WWE’s announcement-