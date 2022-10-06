Tony Khan talks to Ariel Helwani in 80-minute interview

AEW President Tony Khan had a near 80-minute sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani on the Ariel Helwani Show.

In this interview, Khan talked about everything, from the Jacksonville Jaguars to Fulham FC to All Elite Wrestling and everything in between, with Helwani highlighting the insane amount of work that Khan does managing sports teams, a wrestling company, and other work.

Khan also discussed WWE but at often times came very coy with answers about pressing topics, avoiding answering questions about MJF, the fight that broke backstage after All Out, Cody Rhodes, and other controversial topics.

You can check it out below.