Thea Hail
Real name: Maddie Knisely
Date of birth: 2003
Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA
Pro debut: September 11th 2021
Trained by: Brandon K
Finishing move: Standing Moonsault
Biography
– Knisley wrestled her first match at an AEW Dark taping on September 11th 2021, competing as Nikita Knight in a loss to Thunder Rosa
– Knight returned to AEW Dark in October, losing to Julia Hart
– In March 2022, Knisley signed with WWE. She would debut on NXT Level Up as ‘Thea Hail’ in April
– In the summer of 2022, Hail joined up with Bodhi Hayward and Andre Chase in the Chase U stable