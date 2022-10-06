Real name: Maddie Knisely

Date of birth: 2003

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

Pro debut: September 11th 2021

Trained by: Brandon K

Finishing move: Standing Moonsault

Biography

– Knisley wrestled her first match at an AEW Dark taping on September 11th 2021, competing as Nikita Knight in a loss to Thunder Rosa

– Knight returned to AEW Dark in October, losing to Julia Hart

– In March 2022, Knisley signed with WWE. She would debut on NXT Level Up as ‘Thea Hail’ in April

– In the summer of 2022, Hail joined up with Bodhi Hayward and Andre Chase in the Chase U stable