Julia Hart on heading up the House of Black faction in AEW

Julia Hart is the newest addition to the House of Black, and she explains why she’s so happy to be among the super talented faction. She talks about her pitch to join, her slow transformation, and finding her place in their spooky entrance. She also tells the story of the black mist and the havoc it wrecked on her old Varsity Blonds jacket, as well as how she managed to wrestle Jade while wearing an eye patch. She shares more around her vignette with Miro, which AEW female talent she’d love to add to the faction, and whether her pet python might someday make an in-ring appearance (watch the video episode on YouTube to see her snake)! Julia also speaks to training with QT Marshall, signing with AEW, her first conversation with Tony Khan, her run with the Varsity Blonds, and what she’s learned from Jerry Lynn and Jake The Snake Roberts. Plus, Julia dishes on her love of ‘80s hair metal, the Guitar Hero video game, and the ukulele. Be sure to listen closely – Julia also shares a huge personal life update during the course of the podcast!

JULIA HART QUOTES:

On joining the House of Black:

“Now I want to watch myself cause I think I’m cool now so it’s like, ‘Oh, I look cool there! I look scary! Heck yeah!’”

On her relationship with Brody King:

“Me and Brody are pretty close. I always call him my wrestling dad because he’s always making sure I’m ok.”