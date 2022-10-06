Devlyn Macabre opens up about her time in AEW, being trained by AEW’s coaches, her future

In a recent interview with PWMania.com, independent wrestling star Devlyn Macabre discussed a wide range of topics. During the conversation, Macabre opened up about her time in AEW, spoke about her future, and more. You can read the entire interview by clicking here. Here are some highlights:

Her time in AEW:

“It was also a very nerve-wracking feeling competing there. That was a goal of mine for this year. Three months into the year I got the email and freaked out because I was so excited.

“I was super scared, but everyone was super nice and the coaches were great too. One of my coaches, Jay Lethal, was also there that day.

“Overall, it was a great experience. I learned a lot about being in a television company and the TV aspect of it. It was definitely a great learning experience.”

Working with AEW’s coaches:

“They’re very helpful. I learned a lot from them. I’m green and newer and they’re some of the best in the world, so they taught me a lot and helped me to put together a moveset and character.”

Her future:

“I will be going to Europe. I’m going to Amsterdam, Germany, and Manchester. I will be training, getting better, learning about different walks of life, and just progressing my wrestling ability.”

“I’m a big adventurer, so I think getting out there will be good. After that, I’d love to go to Japan, as well as go train in Mexico for a little bit as well.”

Macabre also discussed breaking into the pro wrestling business, her experience working in SHINE, and other topics. You can check out the complete interview at this link.