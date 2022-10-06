Cormier says Seth Rollins reached out for guest referee gig

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier revealed that it was Seth Rollins who reached out to him to see if he would be interested in being a potential guest referee for the Fight Pit match on Saturday night at Extreme Rules.

Speaking to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Cormier said that while he spoke to WWE for years, they could never find a role that worked until this one.

Cormier and Becky Lynch share the same agent so making a deal became easier once both parties agreed.

“I have always wanted to do something with the WWE, but it can be intimidating with all the people, the fans. But now my career has groomed me for this moment,” the life-long wrestling fan said.

Asked about future appearances, Cormier said that this was a one-time thing for now and he’ll see how it goes and then move on from there.

Cormier’s appearance at Extreme Rules came with the blessing of UFC President Dana White, who OK’d his employee to work the night.