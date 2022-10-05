Three matches announced for AEW’s Battle of the Belts IV

Battle of the Belts IV which takes place this Friday has two new matches added and the one-hour card has a total of three bouts.

FTR vs Kaun and Toa Liona of Gates of Agony will be fighting for the ROH Tag Team titles while Willow Nightingale will get a shot at Jade Cargill’s TBS championship.

Gates of Agony made an appearance on Dynamite last night, attacking Wardlow and Samoa Joe. FTR, who hasn’t wrestled in a regular tag match in quite a while, came out to save the day.

The other match announced for Battle of the Belts is PAC vs Trent Beretta for the All-Atlantic title.

Battle of the Belts will air live on TNT this Friday at 11PM EST immediately following the conclusion of Rampage. While it usually airs on Saturday night at 8PM, this time it would have clashed with WWE’s Extreme Rules.

Announced for this Friday’s Battle of the Belts IV:

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

-AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC (c) vs. Trent Beretta

-ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. The Gates of Agony