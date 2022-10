The following AEW Dark:Elevation spoilers were taped tonight in Washington DC to air on Monday 10/10-

-Emi Sakura defeated Trish Adora

-Tony Nese & Josh Woods defeated Action Andretti & Myles Hawkins

-Nyla Rose defeated Jordan Blade

-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Goldy, Brett Waters, Goldy, Logan Laroux

-Brandon Cutler defeated Serpentico