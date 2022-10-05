News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The Third Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

Tonight’s Dynamite special will open up with MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta in singles action. There will also be a title match tonight as Wardlow defends the AEW TNT Title against Brian Cage, while ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia teams with Bryan Danielson to take on ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta in the opener

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, Athena and Willow Nightingale vs. Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb and Jamie Hayter

* Rush vs. Adam Page

* Jay Lethal vs. Darby Allin with no one in their corners

* Luchasaurus returns to action

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed celebrate “National Scissoring Day” with Billy Gunn

* ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson vs. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Brian Cage