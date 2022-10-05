Heath admits he’s nervous to compete in another call your shot Gauntlet Match

Lucha Libre Online recently conducted an interview with IMPACT star and longtime wrestling veteran Heath, who discussed the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view and how he’ll be competing in the annual Call Your Shot Gauntlet, a match that the multi-time former WWE tag champion got severely injured in back in 2020. Highlights can be found below.

How he was severely injured the last time he competed in a Call Your Shot Gauntlet match for IMPACT:

I ain’t gonna lie man, I’m a little nervous [about entering the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory]. Two years ago, it took me out bro, it took me out. But, two years ago, I wasn’t as strong as I am now, you know, so I gotta look back at where I was and how far I’ve came.

Promises fans that his next run will be exciting:

So, with that being said, I’m gonna look the Call Your Shot right in the damn eyes, I’m gonna slide in that ring and I’m gonna throw over every person that I can until it’s down to me and whoever else is across the ring and I’m gonna win that damn thing and it should have been mine two years ago. It’s gonna be mine this year so everybody, October 7th, please come out to Albany. Watch B.F.G., Bound For Glory and damn, watch me get the Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy… and see what I’m gonna do next because I promise you it’s gonna be exciting.