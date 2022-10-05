Andrade El Idolo sent home after backstage fight with Sammy Guevara

When Andrade El Idolo told Sammy Guevara that he would see him on Wednesday following their Twitter exchange, he didn’t lie. In fact, TMZ.COM is reporting that Andrade and Sammy were involved in a heated backstage confrontation which turned physical and Andrade was sent home from the show.

According to TMZ, Sammy first pushed Andrade off and then punches were thrown. After the two were separated, the decision was made to send the former NXT champion home and Guevara stayed there and main evented Dynamite, even getting the winning pin in the tag team match.

TMZ.COM adds that several wrestlers were very angry with Guevara for continuing to air personal issues in public which keep resulting in these kind of situations.

Recently, Sammy was also involved in a heated exchange with Eddie Kingston and Kingston was suspended for two weeks.

With Andrade out, the planned match vs 10 in a mask vs career match set for this Friday’s Rampage has been postponed.