Freddie Prinze on trying to sign Bray Wyatt for his wrestling promotion

While Bray Wyatt is expected to return to WWE soon, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has confirmed that he made an offer to Wyatt for his pro wrestling promotion that is in the works.

Prinze Jr. confirmed on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast that he made a “creative offer” to Wyatt.

“Financially, I wouldn’t be able to compete with WWE, but I put other things in there that are more important to Bray,” Prinze Jr. said. “I don’t think I’m going to get it as the weeks go on, but we’ll see.”

Prinze Jr. said if he can’t secure Wyatt, it will only be a speed bump in the road as he will find someone else to build his promotion around.

Prinze previously revealed that he wanted Karrion Kross to be his first champion, but WWE re-hired Kross back in August.

Prinze Jr. is still moving forward with plans for his wrestling promotion, which was first revealed back in May. There is no timeframe for the launch, but he noted back in May that he wanted to launch within 18 months.

“I have a finished draft, a finished script. I have two producers that are both interested in wanting to partner up with me on this. I don’t have a TV deal in place but I have…very close to that,” he said.

Prinze Jr. added that he is working on filling out a roster and that he already has secured the services of a female star “that people know and love.” He also did not rule out working with WWE and AEW when it comes to talent, acknowledging that any WWE talent would likely work for him in a backstage role, while AEW is more open with their contracts.