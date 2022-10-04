Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons earn future title shot

Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons are your new #1 contenders to WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Tonight’s NXT was scheduled to feature Toxic Attraction (Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne) vs. Lyons, Stark and Alba Fyre, but a parking lot angle shot earlier in the day saw Fyre attack Jayne and Dolin as they arrived to the arena. She then hopped into the SUV with Rose, and drove away. Fyre and Rose were not seen for the rest of the show.

The six-woman match was changed to a #1 contender’s match, and that bout saw Lyons and Stark defeat Dolin and Jayne to earn the future title shot. Chance and Carter watched the match from backstage.

Chance and Carter did not wrestle tonight, but they appeared in a backstage segment where they claimed to be the realest tag team champions in WWE. They promised to never let go of the titles, especially to Toxic Attraction, and said there’s a big question mark surrounding Lyons and Stark as a tag team.

There’s no word yet on when Lyons and Stark vs. Chance and Carter will take place, but we will keep you updated.

Chance and Carter won the vacant titles back on the August 2 NXT episode by defeating Dolin and Jayne, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, and Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match. Chance and Carter have just one TV title defense since winning the titles, and that was over Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop at Worlds Collide on September 4.