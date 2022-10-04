WWE hires Longtime Director of Creative

A new report from Fightful Select notes that horror writer Rob Fee recently joined WWE as the Director of Longtime Creative, which is a full-time position. Fee’s LinkedIn page notes that he started with WWE in September.

Fee once pitched a movie based on Bray Wyatt’s “The Fiend” character. The idea reportedly resonated well with WWE higher-ups, and had the possibility of getting produced. However, Wyatt was released shortly after the pitch in late July 2021, so the project never got off the ground.

Fee is reportedly working on the White Rabbit QR code teasers, specifically the direction and production of the campaign. Fee is a longtime pro wrestling fan and is reportedly very familiar with the product.

Fee has written for Marvel in the past, including comics for Spider-Man, Daredevil and The Avengers. He was also the head writer on multiple Disney shows, including 100 episodes of Player Select, a top rated Disney XD show. Fee recently produced several series for Will Smith, including The Fresh Prince Reunion and Will From Home, the most-watched Snapchat series. He’s also worked as a producer for The Ellen Show and MTV’s Ridiculousness, among others.

As seen below, Wyatt and John Morrison were among the wrestlers at Fee’s wedding earlier this year, and he received a special video message from MJF.

Watching @RobFee & @ArianaBadasseri get hitched was the perfect example of how laughter and love complement each other 😍😍 a beautiful wedding & a great group of people to share the experience with 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/mhaQVF8hnU — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) February 6, 2022