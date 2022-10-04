Updated lineup for next week’s Raw

New matches have been announced for next week’s WWE RAW season premiere.

The WWE United States Title will be on the line next Monday as Bobby Lashley defends against Seth Rollins. Rollins and Lashley have gone back & forth for a few weeks now, and Lashley retained his title over Rollins on the September 19 RAW. Tonight’s RAW saw Rollins attack Lashley after a non-title win over Mustafa Ali. Rollins hit the ring with a Curb Stomp to Lashley on top of the title, then he delivered another Stomp to Ali at ringside. Lashley later promised to rip Rollins’ throat out and leave him laying in the ring.

Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano has also been announced for next week. The former tag team partners have feuded since Gargano made his surprise WWE return in August. They have not had a singles match yet, but Friday’s SmackDown saw Gargano, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre defeat Theory and Alpha Academy. Tonight’s RAW saw Otis defeat Gargano in singles action due to interference from Theory, who was on commentary. Theory later told Otis and Chad Gable that they weren’t done with Gargano, and that they would take him down on the RAW season premiere.

Below is the updated announced line-up for next Monday’s RAW season premiere from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC:

* Extreme Rules fallout

* WWE Hall of Famers DX return to RAW to celebrate their 25th Anniversary

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline return to RAW

* Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against Seth Rollins