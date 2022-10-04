TNT Championship replica title now available for pre-order

AEW has started taking pre-orders for the TNT championship replica on the ShopAEW.com website.

Pre-orders will be taking up until 11:59PM on Friday, October 21 and while both the red and black versions of the TNT title are available, the red version will only be available during the pre-sale period.

The title has simulated leather straps made from polyurethane and weighs approximately 9 pounds, fits up to a 45″ waist, and comes in a black cloth bag with the All Elite Wrestling Logo on it. It’s only available for U.S. orders and no international orders are accepted.

It expected to start shipping in Spring 2023. The price is $549.